Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Polling stations in Lerwick and elsewhere in Shetland are open between 07:00 and 22:00

Voters in Shetland are going to the polls in a by-election to elect a new MSP for the islands.

The by-election was sparked when Liberal Democrat MSP Tavish Scott stood down to take a job with Scottish Rugby.

Mr Scott had held the seat since the creation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

Ten candidates are standing to replace him, with polling stations open between 07:00 and 22:00. The result is due in the early hours of Friday morning.

Who is standing?

The full list of candidates, as they will appear on the ballot paper, is: