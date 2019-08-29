Image copyright PA Media

Ruth Davidson is to make a statement on her political future at which she is expected to confirm she is quitting as leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

Her decision to stand down is said to be based on a mixture of personal and political reasons.

She gave birth to a son in October, and has reportedly found it difficult to juggle motherhood with politics.

But she has also been deeply unhappy with the prime minister's stance on a possible no-deal Brexit.

Conservative sources insist that her decision to leave the post has been building for several months, and is not a direct result of Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing that he will suspend parliament for several weeks ahead of the Brexit deadline on 31 October.

She is due to speak to the media at an event in Edinburgh later on Thursday morning. There have been reports that she will continue to serve as the MSP for Edinburgh Central.

Ms Davidson has been leader of the Scottish Conservatives for eight years, and has been widely credited with turning around the fortunes of the party.

She enjoyed good working relationships with previous prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May, but has been a long-standing critic of Boris Johnson, and backed his opponents during the Conservative leadership contest.

Image copyright Stephen Gibson Image caption Ms Davidson returned to politics in May after giving birth to her son Finn the previous October

Ms Davidson was a vocal supporter of Remain ahead of the EU referendum, and famously clashed with Mr Johnson in a live TV debate at Wembley before the vote - when she accused the Leave side of telling "untruths".

She has also made clear that she would not support a no-deal Brexit, and was angered by Mr Johnson's decision to sack David Mundell - a close political ally of hers - as Scottish secretary and replace him with Alister Jack.

Ahead of her statement, the Scottish Daily Mail quoted Ms Davidson as saying her time in frontline politics has taken a "toll" on her family and friends as well as herself.

She said: "Those of us who are lucky enough to serve in political leadership accept the toll it takes but there's always a part of us which can never accept the effect it has on family and friends too.

"As we go forward to an incredibly turbulent time in UK and Scottish politics, I want to make clear the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party is in great shape and will continue to hold the SNP to account

"Scotland's best interests will always be as part of the UK and everyone in the party - from the leader to our activists - are determined to make that case every day from now until the general election."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Davidson clashed with Boris Johnson over Brexit during a live BBC TV debate ahead of the EU referendum

Under Ms Davidson, the Scottish Conservatives more than doubled their number of seats at Holyrood in the 2016 election - making the party the second biggest behind the SNP. The following year it increased its MPs from one to 13 in the general election.

That relative success had seen her tipped as a future UK Tory leader, but she insisted she had no interest in the job - and that she was focused only on replacing Nicola Sturgeon as first minister of Scotland at the next Holyrood election in 2021.

When she returned to the Scottish Parliament from maternity leave in May, she told BBC Scotland that it would be "tough to tear myself away from the wee man" but that "having a child and coming back to work is a part that lots of women play".

Writing in the National newspaper, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that she wished Ms Davidson well if she does stand down, but added: "It begs the question - if she is no longer prepared to tolerate government by Boris Johnson then why should Scotland be expected to?"

Scottish Labour Leader Richard Leonard said the loss of Ms Davidson would be a "real blow to her party" and would show that Mr Johnson is already losing support and credibility within his own ranks.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said Ms Davidson was due some credit for "ending the pretence and resigning", while Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said Ms Davidson had "run out of reasons to stand by this dangerous and power hungry prime minister".