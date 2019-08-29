Image copyright Getty Images

A Scottish court hearing which could block the UK parliament's suspension has started

The 75 parliamentarians backing the legal action at the Court of Session in Edinburgh launched it last month.

They are now seeking an interim interdict that would prevent parliament being suspended pending a full hearing due to start on 6 September.

An interim interdict is the Scottish equivalent of an injunction in the English and Welsh legal systems.

The legal move started before the Queen agreed to the prime minister's request to suspend Parliament for five weeks on 10 September.

Mr Johnson said a Queen's Speech would take place after the suspension, on 14 October, to outline his "very exciting agenda" of new legislation.

Critics say that makes it unlikely MPs would have the time required to pass laws to stop a no-deal Brexit happening on 31 October.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Joanna Cherry is one of those backing the challenge

The legal challenge launched in the Scottish courts last month is being led by SNP MP Joanna Cherry and Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, aided by Jo Maugham of the Good Law Project.

They want the court to rule that shutting down parliament - known as proroguing - ahead of Brexit would be "both unlawful and unconstitutional" and would have "irreversible legal, constitutional and practical implications for the United Kingdom".

In a tweet Ms Cherry, who is also a QC, said: "Lord Doherty will hear legal arguments from both sides for around two hours.

"It's possible he could then grant an interim interdict preventing the suspension of Parliament.

"The UK Gov legal team would immediately move to reclaim, ie appeal."