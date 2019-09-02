Image copyright PA Media

A former SNP MP who embezzled more than £25,000 from pro-independence groups has been refused permission to appeal against her prison sentence.

Natalie McGarry was jailed for 18 months in June, but was later released on bail pending a potential appeal.

The 37-year-old had initially admitted two charges of embezzlement.

She then tried to withdraw the guilty pleas, but was refused permission. She has since lodged a separate appeal against her conviction.

A procedural hearing in that case is due to take place in late September, with a full hearing at a later date.

Fraud allegations

The former MP embezzled £21,000 from Women for Independence in her role as treasurer of the organisation between April 2013 and November 2015.

She also admitted embezzling £4,661 while she was treasurer, secretary and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP between April 2014 and August 2015.

McGarry was elected as an SNP member in 2015 but resigned the party whip after the fraud allegations emerged.

She continued in parliament as an independent MP, representing Glasgow East, but did not seek re-election in 2017.