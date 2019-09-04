Chancellor Sajid Javid has unveiled an extra £1.2bn for Scotland in the UK government's spending plans.

The departmental budgets are for one year, rather than the usual three years, due to uncertainty over the impact of Brexit.

The Chancellor promised he was "turning the page on austerity" as he embarked on a pre-election spending spree.

But Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said the funding package "does not undo the damage" of austerity.

The spending in Scotland includes £160m for farmers to settle a long-running row over the redistribution of Common Agricultural Policy payments.

The extra spending, primarily aimed at health, schools and the police. will be funded by borrowing rather than tax rises.

Mr Javid outlined £13.8bn of extra investment across the UK, which equates to around £1.2bn for Scotland under the devolved nation funding model called the Barnett Formula, in what he said is the fastest spending increase for 15 years.

Mr Javid said: "No department will be cut next year. Every single department has had its budget for day to day spending increased at least in line with inflation.

"That's what I mean by the end of austerity."

Image caption Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said the money announced will fail to mitigate the harm caused to Scotland’s economy by a no-deal Brexit

Mr Mackay said: "Despite promises of additional funding from the UK government, the fact remains this announcement gives us no greater certainty, does not undo the damage of austerity, fails to protect us from Brexit and simply gives just some of the money owed to Scotland.

"Scottish public services have been constrained by a decade of UK austerity during which we have lost out on over £12bn of real-terms investment.

"This announcements do little to address the damage caused by UK austerity or the multi-billion funding disputes we have outstanding with the Treasury."

'Big risk'

The chancellor laid out the spending plans against the possibility that the UK is heading for another general election - the country's third in five years.

The chancellor's spending plan is based on forecasts published back in March by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the independent fiscal watchdog.

Under those predictions, the government had around £15bn to borrow within its self-imposed overdraft limit of 2% of the value of the national economy.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Under the Chancellor's spending plan, Ministry of Defence funding - which includes the Faslane nuclear base on the Clyde - will increase by £2.2bn or 2.6%

The director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Paul Johnson, also warned that the current weakness in the UK economy could weigh on the government's declaration of the end of austerity.

He said: "We of course live in a time of extreme economic uncertainty and I think the big risk in saying that austerity is over is that the economy starts to do significantly worse, which it might if we have a no-deal Brexit.

"Then the deficit and debt will start rising and we are in danger of having another dose of austerity to get that over with for a second time."