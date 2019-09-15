Image caption Will Rennie was speaking from the Liberal Democrat Party conference in Bournmouth.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader has pledged to stop indyref2 "dead in its tracks" even if pro independence parties win a majority in Scotland.

Willie Rennie also said his party would stop Brexit and ruled out future coalitions with Labour or the Tories.

His comments follow those of UK party leader Jo Swinson who said the Lib Dems would be the "stop Brexit party".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to have another vote on leaving the UK in 2020.

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland programme from the Liberal Democrat Party conference in Bournemouth, Willie Rennie said: "We will be unequivocal in Scotland.

"We are against another independence referendum, so if you vote for us that's what you get. I can't say vote for us and you'll get another policy.

"Vote for us and we'll stop independence dead in its tracks."

Growing support

Mr Rennie also ruled out any kind of coalition with Labour or the Conservatives following a general election and said the situation extended to parties at Holyrood.

He said: "In Scotland we have been very clear.

"What we are standing for is to stop Brexit and to stop independence. Of course we are constructive, we'll work with other people on a case-by-case basis.

He added: "We're not interested in coalitions. We're interested in getting more Liberal Democrats."

Mr Rennie's comments come after a new poll found growing support for a second referendum on Scottish independence among those asked across the UK.

A BMG survey of 1,504 people for The Independent newspaper found that 45% of respondents in England, Scotland and Wales believed the UK government should allow a second vote, while 30% were against the idea.

When "don't knows" were removed, the split was 60% in favour of a referendum and 40% against.

The same poll also questioned respondents on the issue of the Northern Ireland border, with more than half supporting the idea of a vote after Brexit to let the country decide whether or not to stay in the UK or join Ireland.

The poll found that 52% supported a border referendum while 19% were against it.