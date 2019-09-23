Image caption Chris Charlton protested in Dundee as part of the worldwide strike against climate change

Climate change remains high on the agenda as MSPs are set to debate the Climate Change Bill this week.

The legislation reaches its final stage on Wednesday, just days after the global climate strike calling for action.

The bill seeks to set a target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2045.

The Scottish government has said this will put Scotland at the forefront of climate action, but some groups are calling for it to go further.

However, this headline target is not being disputed by any of the amendments lodged - though there will be some arguments over the interim targets.

Labour MSP Claudia Beamish is hoping to establish a 75% reduction in emissions by 2030, while Green MSP Mark Ruskell is looking for an 80% reduction. The bill currently sets this interim target at 70% reduction.

Mr Ruskell will also seek to create a citizens assembly on climate change.

Constitutional Relations Secretary Michael Russell recently told parliament that the "government will be happy to endorse that and help to make it happen in this session of parliament".

Tuesday - common UK frameworks

Image copyright PA

The constitution committee has called for the Scottish Parliament to have a "formal role" in relation to agreeing any common frameworks between the Scottish and UK government.

In a report published in March, MSPs also urged the review of intergovernmental relations to continue immediately.

It followed concerns that the UK government could seek to impose legislation in some devolved areas post Brexit.

This report will be debated in the chamber on Tuesday afternoon.

Afterwards, Labour MSP Colin Smyth leads a member's debate to mark Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Week - a condition which causes lungs to become scarred.

Image copyright Getty Images

In the morning, the health committee will continue its inquiry into primary healthcare.

Members will speak to allied health professionals and multi-disciplinary teams to answer the question: "What should primary care look like for the next generation?"

The first part of this inquiry, which surveyed members of the public, concluded there needed to be a change in how primary care was accessed and delivered.

Wednesday - Russell on indyref2 framework bill

Image copyright Getty Images

Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell will be quizzed on the legislation that could pave the way for a second Scottish independence referendum.

The Referendums (Scotland) Bill sets out a framework for holding a referendum on any topic and therefore does not set out any dates or questions.

But it does empower ministers to bring forward secondary legislation to do so.

There has been some concern this would lead to less scrutiny and the role of the Electoral Commission in this has caused disagreement.

Scottish ministers have insisted the independence referendum question has already been tested but the Commission has indicated its wish to review it before another vote took place.

In addition to the Climate Change Bill in the afternoon, SNP MSP John Mason will call for the creation of a product recall database following safety issues with faulty tumble dryers.

Thursday - Scottish National Investment Bank

Image copyright Getty Images

The Scottish National Investment Bank Bill faces its first hurdle on Thursday afternoon as MSPs debate it for the first time.

The bank is designed to make longer-term investments in Scottish businesses, with £2bn committed by the government for 10 years.

It was first announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in her 2017 programme for government speech.

The economy committee backed the bill in July, but did call for MSPs to have a formal role in setting its long term focus.

Prior to this, Ms Sturgeon will face questions during FMQs at noon, followed by Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton calling for people with MND to be given blue badge parking permits.