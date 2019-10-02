Image copyright PA Image caption Michelle Thomson said it would be an "honour" if she was selected to contest the seat

A former SNP MP who quit the party following an investigation into alleged mortgage fraud has been nominated as a candidate for the East Lothian seat.

Michelle Thomson was reported to prosecutors regarding the alleged fraud after being elected as an MP in 2015.

But in August 2017 the Crown Office confirmed there was insufficient evidence to launch criminal proceedings.

Ms Thomson always denied any wrongdoing and rejoined the SNP last October.

On Wednesday she tweeted to say it would be an "honour" if she was selected to contest the seat in an upcoming general election.