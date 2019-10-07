Judge dismisses no-deal Brexit challenge

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Lawyers for the government insisted Mr Johnson would comply with the law

A Scottish judge has dismissed a move to force the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek to delay the UK's departure from the EU.

Lord Pentland had been asked to consider the effects of the Benn Act.

He said there "can be no doubt" that the prime minister, through his legal team, has agreed to abide by the law.

The legislation was passed by MPs with the intention of preventing the UK leaving the European Union without a deal on 31 October.

It requires the prime minister to send a letter to the EU formally requesting an extension to the Brexit timetable.

In his ruling, Lord Pentland said: "There can be no doubt that the first respondent [the PM's legal team] now accepts that he must comply with the requirements of the 2019 Act and has affirmed that he intends to do so."

The judge said it would be "destructive of one of the core principles of constitutional propriety and of the mutual trust that is the bedrock of the relationship between the court and the Crown" if Mr Johnson reneged on his assurances to the court.

One of the petitioners, Jo Maugham QC, said the decision would be appealed.

Shortly after the ruling was publicly released, he tweeted: "There are now risks of an unlawful Brexit that would not, had the decision gone the other way, have existed."