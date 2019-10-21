Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Salmond strongly denies all of the allegations against him

A court date has been set in the case against former first minister Alex Salmond, who faces charges including attempted rape and sexual assault.

A preliminary hearing will go ahead at the High Court in Edinburgh on 21 November, before a full trial, which is expected to take place early next year.

Mr Salmond was charged with a total of 14 offences on 24 January this year.

They include two charges of attempted rape, nine of sexual assault and two of indecent assault.

He strongly denies all of the allegations against him.

Mr Salmond was Scotland's first minister between 2007 and 2014, when he stood down following the independence referendum.

Police began an investigation following a Scottish government inquiry into complaints of sexual harassment against him.

The former first minister launched a judicial review against the government over how it had handled its inquiry, saying he had been treated unfairly.

The government later conceded its procedures had been flawed and paid out more than £500,000 in Mr Salmond's legal expenses.