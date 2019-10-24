Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Davidson led the Scottish Conservatives for eight years

Ruth Davidson is facing calls to resign as an MSP after taking a paid job with a lobbying firm.

The former Scottish Conservatives leader has been appointed as a senior adviser to PR firm Tulchan Communications.

She will be paid £50,000 for 25 days' work a year on top of her MSP salary of £63,579.

But despite the criticism, the party said the role was "within all parliamentary and industry rules".

Ms Davidson, who gave birth to son Finn last year, resigned as Scottish Conservatives leader in August.

At the time, the Edinburgh Central MSP admitted she was "hopelessly conflicted over Brexit".

Last month Ms Davidson confirmed she is unlikely to seek re-election in 2021.

Labour, SNP, Green and Liberal Democrat MSPs want Ms Davidson to stand down over the alleged conflict of interest.

'Contempt'

Scottish Labour MSP Neil Findlay plans to lodge a Member's Bill in the Scottish Parliament to ban MSPs from having second jobs.

Mr Findlay accused Ms Davidson of bringing the Scottish Parliament "into disrepute".

He added: "You cannot be a parliamentarian and a highly-paid lobbyist at the same time.

"If she wants to continue pocketing tens of thousands of pounds from this lobbying firm, she should resign as an MSP.

"The people of Edinburgh deserve an MSP that will represent them, not private corporations."

The SNP's Gordon MacDonald urged the former journalist to "decide which day job matters".

He said: "This is a monumental misjudgment from Ruth Davidson, who simply cannot be allowed to accept cash from a lobbying firm while continuing to sit as an MSP.

"That's not only a conflict of interest - it's holding her constituents, and the Scottish Parliament as a whole, in contempt.

"If she isn't interested in focusing on her role as an MSP, she should allow the people of Edinburgh Central to pick a representative who is."

Scottish Greens co-leader Alison Johnstone backed Mr Findlay's bid to prevent MSPs having multiple jobs.

She said: "This is clearly a conflict of interests.

"Davidson needs to resign from the corporate body and as an MSP so Edinburgh Central can elect a committed representative."

'Simply wrong'

Scottish Liberal Democrat Mike Rumbles MSP said Ms Davidson should "step aside".

He added: "It spells the end for the growth of the Scottish Conservatives now their former leader is walking away for a fat-cat job in the City of London."

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "Ruth's business advisory role is well within all parliamentary and industry rules.

"It is far less onerous than the party leadership she held for eight years, and she is able to complete the 16 hours a month it requires while still having more time for her family and constituency.

"Ruth is committed to seeing out her term as the MSP for Edinburgh Central."

On Wednesday evening, the PR professional body the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) raised concerns about her appointment to the role.

Francis Ingham, director general of the PRCA, said: "It is simply wrong for lobbying agencies to employ legislators.

"The possible conflict of interest in doing so is clear and damages the reputation of both our industry and of the political process."