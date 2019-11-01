Image caption Anne McTaggart was a list MSP for Glasgow between 2011 and 2016

A former Scottish Labour MSP has quit the party and joined the SNP.

Anne McTaggart, who is currently a Glasgow city councillor for Anniesland and Drumchapel, confirmed her switch on Friday.

It brings the total number of SNP councillors in Glasgow to 38, with Labour reduced to 30.

Ms McTaggart was a list Labour MSP for the Glasgow region between 2011 and 2016.

She was first elected as a Labour councillor in a by-election in 2009 and was voted back onto the council in 2017.

She said: "I really want to be part of something positive. Labour hasn't done anything positive of note for a long time in Glasgow.

"Meanwhile, I've watched the SNP delivering positive policies, at a national and a city level, which are the right ones for my community."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Great to welcome former Labour MSP @AnneMcTaggart23 to the SNP and our Glasgow council group."

During her time at Holyrood, Ms McTaggart put forward a bill that would have introduced an opt-out for organ donation, but it was defeated amid concern about the detail of proposed legislation.