Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Sweeney said he was with a group of friends when Mr Thomson approached him

A Scottish Labour MP has claimed he was sexually assaulted by a Tory MP in a Commons bar.

Paul Sweeney reported Ross Thomson to Westminster's standards watchdog following the alleged incident in the Strangers' Bar last October.

Mr Sweeney, who is the MP for Glasgow North East, told the Scottish Mail on Sunday he was left feeling "mortified".

Aberdeen South MP Mr Thomson released a statement on Twitter in which he strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

He also insisted the allegations were "politically motivated smears" just days before the start of general election campaigning.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Sweeney said he was "paralysed" with shock after Mr Thomson "groped" him in the bar.

He said the alleged incident took place in October 2018 after he had invited a group of his old Glasgow University friends for a tour of the Commons.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Thomson has insisted the allegations were "politically motivated smears"

They later went to the Strangers' Bar for a drink where he claims they were interrupted by Mr Thomson, who was "drunk to the point where he was barely able to stand up".

Mr Thomson, 32, then allegedly grabbed at Mr Sweeney through his clothes.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Mr Sweeney said he repeatedly told Mr Thomson to stop touching him and asked him to leave.

Mr Sweeney said that he later asked for advice from the Women's Aid charity before approaching the Standards watchdog.

In February, Mr Thomson was publicly accused of groping a man in the same Commons bar. The Tory MP also strongly denies any wrongdoing relating to that alleged incident.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Sweeney said he was finally speaking out in public more than a year after the alleged assault because the investigations had "barely progressed".

Image caption Mr Thomson said dealing with the allegations had been "nothing short of traumatic"

In his Twitter statement, Mr Thomson branded Mr Sweeney's allegations "politically motivated smears".

He said: "This is the second time Mr Sweeney has gone to a national newspaper with allegations against me.

"I categorically denied the same allegations when they were first made back in March, and I continue to (do) so.

"I believe every report of harassment deserves to be treated with the utmost seriousness, which is why I have complied fully with a parliamentary standards investigation.

"I think it is telling that Mr Sweeney has chosen this moment, just days out from the beginning of a general election campaign, to abandon the confidential investigation process and take his smear campaign to the Mail on Sunday.

"Mr Sweeney is weaponising an extremely serious issue and showing contempt for the people and processes that have been put in place to help deal with genuine bullying and harassment claims."

'Untold levels of abuse'

He said that the experience of dealing with the accusations had been "nothing short of traumatic".

Mr Thomson, who has been an MP since 2017, confirmed he would be standing for re-election on 12 December "so I can continue to deliver for the people of Aberdeen South".

He added: "The malicious lies told by Mr Sweeney are an unpleasant distraction, but I have every confidence in the parliamentary standards process and I look forward to the outcome of the investigation.

"I also intend to explore all options available to me in response to the defamatory and damaging allegations made by Mr Sweeney."