MSPs will debate legislation this week that could pave the way for a future independence referendum.

The Referendums Bill aims to put in place a generic framework for all future referendums.

But scrutiny has focused on question testing for indyref2 and the powers ministers would have over such a vote.

Holyrood's constitution committee last week urged ministers to strike a deal with the Electoral Commission over testing the question.

It also recommended primary legislation should be required for any referendum on a constitutional issue.

What else is happening at Holyrood this week?

Tuesday - Euro 2020

The bulk of Tuesday afternoon will be spent on the legislation to allow four Euro 2020 matches to take place at Hampden Park.

It includes measures to prevent ticket touting and unauthorised street trading.

To that end it will create four new offences, all of which largely model those introduced ahead of the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Green MSP Ross Greer leads the evening's member's debate on Flamingo Land withdrawing its planning application to build a £30m tourist resort on Loch Lomond.

In the morning, the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee will take evidence from the Committee on Climate Change.

The session will focus on the government's climate change adaptation programme, in light of the newer, tougher targets.

The committee will also discuss investment priorities for Scottish Water.

Wednesday - child protection checks

The education committee considers the Disclosure Bill on Wednesday morning.

The legislation will ensure background checks are carried out on everyone who works with children, including sports coaches.

Representatives for care providers, sports clubs, the Church of Scotland and justice stakeholders will be giving evidence.

The Scottish Tories have the floor in the afternoon and will split their debate time between transport and education.

Two member's debate are scheduled to take place: SNP MSP Bill Kidd highlights World Day Against the Death Penalty and SNP MSP Angus MacDonald marks the UN Year of Indigenous Languages and European Day of Languages.

Thursday - restraint in schools

Nicola Sturgeon will be in the chamber for her weekly Q&A - the first taking place during the 2019 General Election campaign.

This will be followed by SNP MSP George Adam calling for recognition of veterans who served in the nuclear test programme in the 1950s and 1960s.

Full committee listings are yet to be published, but the petitions committee will be discussing the use of restraint and seclusion in schools.

Children's Commission Bruce Adamson and the petitioner Beth Morrison - whose disabled son was injured after being restrained at school in 2010 - will appear before MSPs.

Ms Morrison has recently expressed concern that the government's plan to refresh guidance does not go far enough.

She has called for a legal framework to be established, warning in a submission that "if its not statutory, the fact is, it will not be followed, and these heart-breaking cases will keep coming as children continue to be hurt."