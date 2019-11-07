MSPs to debate indyref2 'framework' legislation

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum in the second half of 2020

MSPs are to debate legislation that lays the groundwork for a new Scottish independence referendum at Holyrood.

The Scottish government wants to hold a new ballot in 2020 and has tabled the Referendums Bill to pave the way.

There have been calls for parts of the bill to be amended, in particular over whether the Electoral Commission would test the question for "indyref2".

However, the legislation is expected to progress with the backing of the SNP and the Greens in any case.

The issue of a referendum has become a key topic of debate in the general election campaign, with the SNP putting it "at the heart" of their platform and Labour and the Conservatives disputing whether they would agree to hold one in future.

The Referendums (Scotland) Bill sets the general framework for any referendum, and would give ministers the power to set the date, question and campaign period of any poll later.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has targeted having the bill in law "by the new year" as part of her campaign for a vote in the second half of 2020.

She has also pledged to formally request a transfer of power from Westminster - similar to the agreement prior to the 2014 referendum, which she said would put the legality of the vote "beyond any doubt" - before Christmas.

However, the Conservatives, Labour and the Lib Dems are opposed to a second referendum and are expected to speak out during the first formal debate and vote on the legislation.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Scottish government says the 2014 referendum provides "clear precedent" for a question

One key point of debate is likely to be the question for any new referendum, with ministers so far resisting calls to allow electoral watchdogs to have a say on it.

The Electoral Commission would normally be brought in to test the question for any plebiscite, but the bill as it stands would not require this if the "yes" or "no" question used in 2014 was repeated.

The Commission "firmly recommend" they are allowed to test the question again regardless, and Holyrood's constitution committee unanimously said ministers "must recognise the weight of evidence in favour" of this and come to an agreement with the watchdog.

Constitution Secretary Mike Russell has said he is open to talks with the Commission on a range of topics, although he has also said he is "against retesting" and Ms Sturgeon has claimed the move is part of opposition parties seeking to "rig the entire process".

The committee also called for ministerial powers to call referendums in the bill to be stripped back, saying new primary legislation should be required for any vote on a constitutional matter.

If this were to be added, another bill might need to be passed before an independence referendum could happen.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption MSPs will debate the Referendums Bill for the first time on Thursday

At a rally in Glasgow on Saturday, Ms Sturgeon told supporters that a new vote would allow "Scotland's future to be put into Scotland's hands".

She said: "It is time for Scotland to choose our own future. It is time for Scotland to be an independent country.

"An independent country that will be the best of friends and family with our neighbours across the British Isles, across Europe and across the world."

At the same event, Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said a "broad and inclusive" campaign could win independence, adding: "In the face of the hard-right Brexit project we must have the ability to protect Scotland and everyone who lives here from what is to come."

'Independence obsession'

The SNP and Greens hold a majority of seats between them at Holyrood, so will be able to pass the referendum legislation.

However the Scottish Conservatives have pledged to oppose the bill "every step of the way", while Labour and the Lib Dems are also against having another vote.

The Tories say Ms Sturgeon's "independence obsession" would lead to "another damaging and divisive referendum".

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said on Wednesday that his party "oppose independence and believe another independence referendum is undesirable and unnecessary".

And Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said independence "means years of chaos and distraction", arguing that both this and Brexit should be "ditched".