Image copyright Scottish Greens Image caption Co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie launched the party's election campaign

The Scottish Green Party has launched its general election campaign with a call to tackle the climate emergency.

The party says the issue is the "most pressing" facing voters on 12 December.

Co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater highlighted Westminster powers which could be used to address the climate emergency in Scotland.

The next UK government will oversee a crucial period for limiting the temperature rise in line with UN targets to avoid a climate catastrophe.

'Urgent action' required on climate

Speaking ahead of the launch, Mr Harvie said there had never been a more important general election.

He added that the "establishment parties" had not committed to the "urgent action required" on climate change.

"The loudest and clearest way to demand climate action" was to vote for the Scottish Green Party, he said.

His co-leader, Lorna Slater, said Westminster had to "step up to the plate".

The pro-independence party has already proposed policy changes - in their Scottish Green New Deal proposals - which could be carried out under powers already devolved to Holyrood, but Ms Slater said tacking climate change would be easier if Scotland had full control over all policy areas.

She said: "A Scottish Green New Deal would be so much easier with the levers over fiscal, economic and monetary policy, air transport, electricity, energy efficiency, registration of land and to transition away from oil and gas, coal and nuclear energy."

Slim majorities

Local branches of the party decide which constituencies will stand candidates. So far, 21 candidates have been confirmed across Scotland's 59 constituencies. The party said "a handful" of branches were still to make a decision on whether they would put up candidates for election.

They have not announced a candidate for several seats where the SNP are defending small majorities.

No Green candidate has been put forward yet for Fife North East - where the SNP's Stephen Gethins' is defending a majority of just two votes.

SNP candidate Pete Wishart won the Perth and North Perthshire constituency in 2017 with a majority of 21 votes.

He tweeted earlier this month that he hoped he could speak to the Greens about working together to stop a Conservative MP winning the seat. The party has not yet announced a candidate to run against Mr Wishart.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nicola Sturgeon launched the SNP's general election campaign in Edinburgh on Friday morning

Elsewhere, the SNP launched their election campaign in Edinburgh with a promise to bring forward legislation to protect the NHS from privatisation and future trade deals.

The NHS Protection Bill would block any UK government from using the NHS as a "bargaining chip" in trade talks. If passed it would also give devolved parliaments a veto on any deal.

Scottish Labour's Lesley Laird highlighted her party's promise for a "step-change" in women's working rights if it wins the general election, pledging an increase in the length of statutory maternity pay from nine months to a year.

In Dumfries, Scottish Conservatives leader Jackson Carlaw visited a charity which provides holidays for injured soldiers.

Meanwhile on Friday afternoon Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson is set to visit to the UK's most marginal constituency, North East Fife, which the SNP won in 2017 with two more votes than the Liberal Democrats.