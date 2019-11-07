Image caption Kate Ramsden will not now be the Labour candidate in Gordon

A Labour candidate in Aberdeenshire has quit following a row over anti-Semitism.

Kate Ramsden stood down in the Gordon constituency after the Jewish Chronicle highlighted a blog post from her.

It said she compared Israel to an abused child who becomes an abusive adult.

Another Scottish Labour candidate, Frances Hoole, has also been dropped over a social media post attacking her SNP opponent.

Scottish Labour's ruling body had decided to reconsider Ms Ramsden's candidacy.

A Labour Party source said: "We took immediate action to have Kate Ramsden's candidacy reconsidered in light of the material that we found.

"Staff in Labour HQ found these posts when conducting extra due diligence checks.

"Staff immediately alerted Scottish Labour, who informed the Scottish Executive Committee, which decided to re-interview Kate Ramsden about the new posts that had been found.

"Kate Ramsden stood down as a candidate and is therefore not a Labour candidate in the election."

Apology

Ms Ramsden has published an apology for her blog.

She said: "I have taken the decision to step down as Labour Party candidate for Gordon, following criticism of a blog written at the height of the bombardment of Gaza by the government of Israel.

"I can see why many Jewish people have been hurt by my words.

"That was never my intention and I apologise unreservedly."

Frances Hoole was earlier dropped as Labour's candidate in Edinburgh South West.

The party refused to endorse Ms Hoole after she posted an image on social media of her SNP rival, Joanna Cherry, being targeted with a bleach spray.

Frances Hoole has apologised.