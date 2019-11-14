Sturgeon ridicules Corbyn over indyref2 stance

Nicola Sturgeon has predicted Jeremy Corbyn will soon back her call for indyref2 to be held next year.

The SNP leader was responding to further confusion over Mr Corbyn's position on a second Scottish independence referendum.

The Labour leader said on Thursday that indyref2 would not happen in the first two years of his party winning power.

The previous day, he initially told journalists that a referendum would not happen in the first five-year term.

But just hours later, he clarified that a referendum would not be held in the "early years" of a Labour government.

Mr Corbyn and Scottish Labour have said they will campaign against independence if the issue is put to another referendum.

But a Scottish Labour candidate in a key target seat for the party ahead of the general election told BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley that the "mixed messaging" from Mr Corbyn on the issue was a "disaster" for the party.

And Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "Yesterday it was 'not in the first term'. Today, it's 'not in the first two years'. By the end of the week, at this rate, Corbyn will be demanding #indyref2020".

The prospect of a second vote on independence and Brexit was discussed at first minister's questions.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will request a Section 30 Order from Westminster by the end of this year to hold a second vote on independence in 2020.

But the first minister has also given her support to having another referendum on Brexit next year, with an option to Remain on the ballot paper.

Order of polls

Interim Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw asked Ms Sturgeon which vote would come first.

He said: "I'm just not sure the first minister has thought through her big double referendum promise.

"When is all this supposed to happen? Both referendums on the one day, or different days? Which vote would come first - indyref, euroref - which?"

Ms Sturgeon replied: "My priority - and I can't believe Jackson Carlaw hasn't actually cottoned on to this yet - my priority is to give the people of Scotland the opportunity to choose independence next year and I look forward to delivering on that."