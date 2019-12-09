A short week faces MSPs because of the general election on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the health secretary Jeane Freeman will make a statement updating members on the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH).

The QEUH and the adjoining Royal Hospital for Children have been at the centre of concerns related to contaminated water.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde insists the Glasgow hospital is safe.

Ms Freeman previously confirmed the head of NHS Scotland was reviewing whether any escalation of measures for the health board was required.

The five-stage NHS Board Performance Escalation Framework is the Scottish equivalent of special measures, which apply in England and Wales.

An independent review is examining water contamination and other problems at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus. It is expected to publish its findings in the spring.

What else is happening this week?

Tuesday - education performance

Image copyright Getty Images

After the statement from Ms Freeman, Education Secretary John Swinney will make a statement on last week's Pisa report.

It found that since the last report, Scotland's performance in reading has improved but it declined in maths and science.

Nicola Sturgeon last week accepted the results were "not good enough" but insisted the government would bring forward initiatives akin to the first minister's reading challenge to drive up standards elsewhere in the curriculum.

But opposition MSPs have insisted the report is indicative of concerns they have been raising in recent years.

For the rest of the afternoon MSPs will mark the International Day of Human Rights Defenders.

Then the evening member's debate will focus on miscarriage and helping families through the experience. It will be led by SNP MSP James Dornan.

Only three committees are scheduled to meet this week, all of them on Tuesday morning.

The environment committee examines animal welfare law, the economy committee considers bank closures and the delegated powers committee looks at its usual tranche of subordinate legislation.

Wednesday - FMQs

Image copyright Andrew Cowan

Various ministers will be quizzed for more than two hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Portfolio questions (justice, the constitution and culture) and general questions will precede the final first minister's questions session before the general election.

The week will wrap at 15:05 as there is no business on Thursday.