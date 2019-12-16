Image copyright Getty Images

MSPs will debate the framework for future referendums in Scotland for the final time on Thursday.

The vote on the Referendums Bill - which could pave the way for indyref2 - is scheduled for 17:00.

It comes against a backdrop of renewed calls for another ballot on independence in the wake of the general election.

The Scottish government is to publish a "detailed, democratic case" for a referendum this week.

Further legislation would need to be passed before a vote could be held and Nicola Sturgeon is expected to request a Section 30 order from the UK government shortly.

A Section 30 order enables the UK government to transfer the legal powers to hold a second referendum to the Scottish Parliament.

The Referendums Bill is likely to pass on the strength of SNP and Green votes, despite the three unionist parties opposing it previously.

What else is happening at Holyrood on the final week before Christmas recess?

Tuesday - Euro 2020 bill

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Scotland has to defeat Israel and then either Norway or Serbia to qualify for Euro 2020

The majority of Tuesday afternoon will be given to the UEFA European Championship Bill, which will allow part of the Euro 2020's to be held in Glasgow.

It includes measures to prevent ticket touting and unauthorised street trading.

To that end it will create four new offences, all of which are largely modelled on those from the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Hampden park is set to host four matches in June 2020.

This debate is bookended by topical questions before it and Labour MSP Alex Rowley leading a debate on food insecurity afterwards.

In the morning, the Justice Committee continues its examination of the Children Bill, which seeks to improve the experience of children involved in family courts.

The new proposals include allowing special measures, such as screens and live video links, to be used in Child Welfare Hearings, and to regulate child contact centres.

Regulations would ensure child welfare reporters are trained to understand and respond to issues such as domestic abuse and coercive control.

Scottish Women's Aid and a representative from the Scottish Children and Young People's Commissioner office are among those giving evidence.

Wednesday - FGM

MSPs will debate the Female Genital Mutilation (Protection and Guidance) Bill for the first time.

It would see the creation of protection orders to protect a girl or woman at risk of FGM or to prevent further harm if it has already occurred.

The practice has been illegal since 2005 but to date no-one has been prosecuted, despite medics treating hundreds of victims in Scotland in the last two years.

Health, education and local government ministers face portfolio questions beforehand.

The evening member's debate will focus on the use of financial abuse as a means of controlling partners, led by SNP MSP James Dornan.

The communities committee has its first evidence session on a bill aiming to tackle period poverty.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon's member's bill would ensure free access to sanitary products for all women.

The Scottish government successfully rolled out a scheme to boost which has seen free products provided in schools, colleges and universities in August, leading to calls for it to be a statutory requirement.

Thursday - final FMQs of 2019

The last first minister's questions of 2019 and the first since the general election is at noon.

Then MSPs will spend over three hours amending and debating the Referendums Bill.

Full committee listings are yet to be published, but Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie will be quizzed on race equality.

It follows various organisations representing BME communities warning not enough progress had been made on tackling racism or resolving inequalities impacting people of colour in Scotland.