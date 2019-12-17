Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Amy Callaghan beat Jo Swinson

In Thursday's election, a first time SNP candidate unseated Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson in the biggest scalp of the night. So who is Amy Callaghan, the 27-year-old who took on one of the UK's highest profile MPs?

Ms Callaghan's team knew the result would be close - but she describes the confirmation from the returning officer as a "euphoric" moment.

"Hearing the result... was completely monumental, it was amazing!" she said.

The night was a huge success for the SNP across Scotland, winning in 48 constituencies - a result only surpassed in 2015, when they won 56 of Scotland's 59 seats.

But the victory in East Dunbartonshire stood out as one of the headlines of the night.

Later on Friday, she was so tired, the night out she had planned was ditched in favour of "a curry in my pyjamas with a gin".

It wasn't until Saturday that Amy Callaghan was able to enjoy some family celebrations, before thinking ahead to her first day at Westminster on Monday.

The result in East Dunbartonshire was close - Ms Swinson lost her seat by 149 votes - but the implications were huge.

The Lib Dem leader started the campaign claiming she could be prime minister but was swiftly forced to step down as party leader.

Ms Swinson had led the Lib Dem's national campaign, vowing to "Stop Brexit" and be the voice of Remain.

But Ms Callaghan had campaigned hard on the NHS - a subject close to her heart, as she says it has saved her life from cancer twice.

She had promised to be a "local, accountable MP" who would be "here for the people, not the profile", calling Ms Swinson a "pop-up" MP.

She also hit out at Ms Swinson's voting record from when her party were in coalition with the Tories, saying she was an "austerity architect".

Cancer diagnosis

Ms Callaghan has first hand experience of the difference the NHS can make. When she was 17, she noticed a mole on her cheek, which she'd had since she was a child, was changing.

Her doctor sent her home, and put it down to a young girl being concerned with her image. She had it removed anyway.

A few years later, she felt a lump on the inside of her cheek. Doctors told her she had developed skin cancer. It had spread to her bone, nerves and muscle.

She had to have surgery on her face, which included removing nerves and a chunk of bone.

Then, at 21, she relapsed. She credits the NHS with saving her life for a second time.

Cancer had a "monumental impact" on her life. Not long out of school, Ms Callaghan was "flying" through her politics course at Strathclyde University when she was diagnosed.

"It hit me like a tonne of bricks," she said. "Your whole life changes over night" with a cancer diagnosis.

She also had to work hard on her mental health, and wants others to understand the impact of a cancer diagnosis on a patient's mental wellbeing.

"People are quick to say 'Now that you've had all clear, you should go back to normal', but normal doesn't exist after a cancer diagnosis - no matter what age you are."

She had intended to become a teacher after graduating, but after her illness she decided she wanted to get involved in politics - a decision she made during a gap year she had to take while her cancer was being treated.

Now cancer-free for five years, one of her key priorities is to protect the "vital and precious" health service.

"It's a lifeline to me and so many people... it needs to be protected at all costs."

Ms Callaghan plans to use her profile as an MP to make sure people know the signs of skin cancer. She also hopes to work with the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Although from Clydebank herself, she is used to working in East Dunbartonshire, as the office manager to local MSP Rona Mackay until she was elected to parliament herself.

And in her free time she has served on the children's panel. She said it has shown her the "devastating" reality of poverty and austerity.

Although she's not the Commons' youngest MP - in this parliament, that title is currently held by 23-year-old Labour MP Nadia Whittome - she is certainly younger than most of her party colleagues.

Closest to her in age is Mhairi Black, 25, who was the youngest MP for 300 years when she was elected age 20 in 2015.

To have won such a victory so young has won her praise from the highest level in the SNP.

A video of Ms Sturgeon enthusiastically celebrating the East Dunbartonshire result drew a lot of attention.

The SNP leader described her as "a young woman who has overcome a lot of personal adversity in her own life... who deserved to win that election".

"She was one of the stars of the campaign," Ms Sturgeon added. "I predict she'll be one of the stars of the next House of Commons."

The newly-elected MP said her party leader had encouraged her to keep being herself.

And does she have her own leadership ambitions? She says her focus is solely on her constituents.

What about Jo Swinson?

It's not the first time Ms Swinson has lost her seat - she was defeated by the SNP's John Nicolson in 2015, but won it back in 2017.

Ms Callaghan says she sympathises with the Lib Dem leader's position, but points to the East Dunbartonshire constituents.

She says: "I've been there for this community and she hasn't.

"If you're there for the community and standing up for their interests then you're best person for the job."

She said the candidates were introduced on the evening of the count, and afterwards they exchanged congratulations and commiserations.

The pair don't agree on much, but share common ground in that both want to champion young women in politics.

She said it is "certainly something to work on that [Jo Swinson] has left a legacy of".

What was the election result in Scotland?

