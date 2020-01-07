Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ian Murray said Labour should remain a pro-UK, pro-Europe party

Scotland's only remaining Labour MP is to run for the position of deputy leader of the party.

Ian Murray, the MP for Edinburgh South, said the architects of the party's ''catastrophic failure" in 2019 could not be allowed to lead the response.

The long-time critic of Jeremy Corbyn said he never again wanted to feel the way he did on the night of the general election

He said the party had let down millions of people across the UK.

Announcing his candidature in the Daily Mirror, Mr Murray said he was standing to be deputy leader because he wanted to win power and transform lives.

He said the party must become a "credible alternative government of the future, not a protest movement of the past".

Quoting his political hero, the late John Smith, he wrote: ''All I ask is the opportunity to serve''.

Scottish independence

He rejected calls for the party to back Brexit to win back voters - and he called for a clearer position on Scottish independence.

"On the major constitutional issues of our time - Scottish independence and Brexit - we must be clear with people where we stand.

"We should always be a pro-EU and pro-UK party because it is not just in the national interest, but part of our values," he said.

His first hurdle will be to receive enough nominations from Labour MPs and MEPs to go forward to the next part of the contest.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner, shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon and shadow secretary of state for women and equalities Dawn Butler have already said they are standing for deputy leader.