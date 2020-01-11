Labour to review Scottish general election losses

Image caption Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said the party would hold a "swift" review

Scottish Labour is reported to have shelved plans to hold a special conference on its position over holding another independence referendum.

It has instead announced that it will carry out a review of its performance in December's general election.

Labour lost all but one of its Scottish seats in the vote.

A former chair of the party, Linda Stewart, and an academic, Prof David Conway, will lead the review, which should be completed in March.

It had been thought Scottish Labour could hold a special conference in the spring to decide whether to change its stance on a second independence referendum.

The party is currently opposed to another referendum.

Scottish Labour Leader Richard Leonard said: "As I set out shortly after last month's election, I want Scottish Labour to hold a swift, evidence-based review of the result and the lessons we must learn as a party.

"We must in particular consider our position on the constitutional questions which dominated the general election campaign: namely Scotland's constitutional future and our relationship with the European Union - drawing on our tradition as the party of devolution.

Addressing party members, he added: "Over the next few weeks, the review team will take evidence from election candidates, and party activists to inform their conclusions.

"I hope that they can count on your support in this vital task."