People's quality of life should be as important as economic growth in a successful economy, according to Scotland's first minister.

In a speech later Nicola Sturgeon will say that Scotland is "redefining" what it means to be a successful nation.

She will tell a conference Scotland is creating an economy where "collective wellbeing" is as fundamental as GDP.

GDP, a measure of goods and services, has been criticised for undervaluing quality of life.

Last year Ms Sturgeon joined with other leaders to promote a "wellbeing" agenda.

Iceland's prime minister, Katrin Jakobsdottir, and the prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, joined Ms Sturgeon in calling for new social indicators to be considered beside traditional GDP data. More countries are expected to join their collaboration as it looks for new ways to improve wellbeing.

Ms Sturgeon will tell the Wellbeing Economy Alliance conference in Edinburgh later that Scotland will take centre stage on the issue this year.

It will host a number of events to promote a "global wellbeing economy", including a meeting of the Wellbeing Economy Governments (WeGo) - Scotland, Iceland and New Zealand - at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

'Fulfilling work'

"Scotland is redefining what it means to be a successful nation by focusing on the broader wellbeing of the population as well as the GDP of the country," the first minister is expected to tell the conference.

"The goal and objective of all economic policy should be collective wellbeing. This broader approach is at the very heart of our economic strategy which gives equal importance to tackling inequality as economic competitiveness.

"It is why we are so committed to fair work and making sure that work is fulfilling and well paid and why we are acting to ensure a just transition to a carbon zero economy where no one is left behind.

"Putting wellbeing at the heart of our approach means we can focus on a wider set of measures which reflect on things like the health and happiness of citizens as well as economic wealth to create a world that considers the quality of a person's life to be as precious an asset as financial success."

The first minister has previously made a similar plea for modern economies to put more resources into mental health, childcare and parental leave, and green energy in her TED talk.

