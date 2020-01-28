New Scottish MEP sworn in - for four days

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Heather Anderson (right) is taking up the post vacated by Alyn Smith (centre)

A new MEP has been confirmed to represent Scotland in the European Parliament - four days before the UK leaves the EU.

Heather Anderson has taken up the SNP seat vacated by Alyn Smith, who became an MP in December's general election.

She will be in Brussels to vote on the withdrawal agreement on Wednesday, before leaving again on Friday with the rest of the UK's representatives.

Ms Anderson will not be eligible for any payoff or pension for the role.

Scotland has six MEPs in the European Parliament, following the election in May 2019 - three of them SNP, with the Conservatives, Lib Dems and Brexit Party winning one seat each.

After Mr Smyth transferred to Westminster in December, Scottish Borders councillor Ms Anderson was the next available representative on the SNP's list.

She said she was "delighted to be taking up my post, if only for a few days", and said she would be voting against the withdrawal agreement.

She added: "The people of Scotland resoundingly rejected Brexit at the referendum and have underlined that position at every subsequent election. It's therefore important that a full complement of Scotland's MEPs is in place to register that view in the parliamentary record."