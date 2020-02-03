Image copyright Getty Images

Derek Mackay will deliver his budget on Thursday afternoon.

The finance secretary has said climate change will be a "priority theme" in his tax and spend plans for the year ahead.

The annual event was delayed from December due to the general election.

It comes a month ahead of the UK budget on 11 March, but Mr Mackay has insisted it is "impossible" to wait for the UK government's tax and spend announcements.

The statement kick starts a compressed timetable for agreeing the budget, with the final vote set to take place in early March.

In order to see the plans passed, negotiations between the minority government and other political parties will begin in earnest.

In recent years this has fallen to the Scottish Greens, with the other opposition parties ruling out a deal.

But the Scottish Tories have offered to support the budget this year - provided Mr Mackay does not raise taxes.

What else is happening at Holyrood this week?

Tuesday - business rates

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Business rates were under local control until 1992

Parliament will sit late on Tuesday as MSPs argue over business rates.

A Green amendment passed at Stage 2 of the Non-Domestics Rates Bill would hand powers over the rates from the Scottish government to local authorities.

This was not what the government intended and many in the business lobby are against the move.

But the amendment garnered support from Labour and Tory MSPs on the local government committee and the SNP may find it difficult to overturn.

Also up for debate is whether private schools will be taxed. At the moment schools qualify for up to 20% relief. The bill aims to remove this.

Votes will take place on amendments throughout the afternoon and the final vote on the bill will be at 19:00.

Due to the late sitting, there will be no member's business debate on Tuesday and topical questions will take place at the earlier time of 13:30.

In the morning, the health committee will continue its inquiry into the supply and demand for medicines. MSPs will focus on dispensing and take evidence from health boards in Glasgow and Edinburgh as well as pharmacy representatives.

Wednesday - ferry future

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Glen Sannox had its slipway launch in 2017 but will not be finished until late in 2021

A former government adviser on shipbuilding and former manager of Ferguson Marine will be quizzed by MSPs on Wednesday morning.

The shipyard collapse last year saw it taken into public ownership. It has led to a war of words between Jim McColl, the Scottish government and CMAL.

CMAL has blamed Mr McColl for the delay and spiralling cost of two new CalMac ferries. But Mr McColl has insisted CMAL was to blame.

There has also been disagreement over whether it would be easier to continue building the two ferries or to scrap them and start afresh.

In October it became apparent Luke van Beek (the government adviser) believed nationalisation of the shipyard was not the cheapest or fastest way to get the ferries finished.

In the afternoon, Transport Secretary Michael Matheson will make a statement on a new transport strategy which is to take into account commitments on climate change.

It will include plans to promote public transport and active travel. Key questions from the opposition will be whether the government still supports Heathrow expansion and how much money it is willing to commit to ensure behavioural change.

After this the Scottish Tories have the floor and will lead a debate on finance and the economy. The government published its latest GDP stats last week which showed Scotland lagged the UK on economic growth. The Tories' debate will focus on this and the deficit.

Also on Wednesday, finance and environment questions will take place.

Thursday - Scottish secretary

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alister Jack replaced David Mundell as Scottish secretary last year

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is to head to Holyrood for the first time since his promotion in July. He is to discuss Brexit with the constitution committee.

In the afternoon, MSPs will debate a bill that would see elections move to every five years for the Scottish Parliament and councils.

When the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999, the plan was to hold elections every four years. This has changed in recent years to avoid clashes with UK general elections.

Nicola Sturgeon will face first minister's questions as usual at noon, followed by Labour MSP Monica Lennon marking world cancer day. Rural economy questions take place ahead of the budget statement.