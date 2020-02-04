Former Daily Record editor becomes SNP spin doctor

Image copyright @murrayf00te/Daily Record Image caption Murray Foote was editor of the Daily Record for four years

The SNP has appointed a former editor of the Daily Record as its new head of communications at Holyrood.

Murray Foote was editor of the newspaper when it published its famous The Vow front page ahead of the Scottish independence referendum.

He revealed he was a supporter of independence after leaving the newspaper in 2018.

Mr Foote, who replaces Fergus Mutch, will begin his new job with the SNP next week.

Mr Mutch left the role after failing to be elected for the party in the West Aberdeenshire constituency during December's general election.

The Vow saw the leaders of the three main parties at Westminster - David Cameron, Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg - sign a pledge to devolve more powers to Scotland if the country rejected independence.

It was published on the front page of the Daily Record just two days before the referendum in response to an opinion poll which suggested that Yes was on course to win.

Former first minister Alex Salmond has argued that The Vow played a crucial role in the outcome of the referendum - although some polling experts have questioned how big a part it played.