Mackay resignation 'a calamity' for government

Image copyright Getty Images

This is a calamity, without caveat, for Derek Mackay, for the SNP, for the first minister and for the collective Scottish government.

One must also express sympathy for the youth who apparently received unwarranted and unwanted attention, together with his family.

To recap, the Sun newspaper has reported that Mr Mackay allegedly sent some 270 messages to a 16-year-old boy. Among those contacts, he is said to have called him "cute".

Mr Mackay has now quit as finance secretary - on the very day he was due to deliver his Scottish budget. Rival parties say he should also be removed from membership of the SNP.

As I write, the first minister is due to deliver a brief statement on the issue before answering questions from MSPs in her regular weekly session.

On the face of it, this is a personal tragedy for the minister, brought about by behaviour which he concedes was foolish. Others might use blunter terms.

However, this is also senior level politics - and, what is more, at a time of vulnerability and disquiet within the SNP and the Scottish government.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Mackay was tipped as a successor to Nicola Sturgeon

Not only was Derek Mackay a key member of the Scottish cabinet, with responsibility for finance and the economy.

He had been tipped as a possible successor to Nicola Sturgeon. In the event that there might be a vacancy at some point in the future, for whatever reason.

To be amply clear, there is no such vacancy at present.

It goes further, in terms of speculation. The budget statement will now be delivered by Kate Forbes, the minister for public finance.

With neat, if tortuous, symmetry, Ms Forbes had also been tipped as a possible deputy to Mr Mackay, should he become FM. Should there be a vacancy. Which (see above) there isn't.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The budget will now be delivered by another rising star of the SNP - Kate Forbes

All of this comes amid an amalgam of challenges for the Scottish government and the SNP.

Challenges over public policy, most notably in education and the NHS. Internal disquiet over how to proceed with indyref2. And a pending High Court trial.

Final thoughts on Derek Mackay. In his earlier incarnations as a minister, Mr Mackay seemed somewhat unsure, on occasion.

Privately, he sometimes seemed to doubt his own intellectual or, more precisely, oratorical capacity.

He had to summon courage, to build a profile which combined drollery with significant attention to detail. He was rated at Holyrood.

None of that now matters. All changed, changed utterly. But there is simply nothing beautiful about this story. Quite a lot, however, that is terrible.