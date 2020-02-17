Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kate Forbes was formerly public finance minister, but has now been promoted

Kate Forbes has been appointed as the Scottish government's new finance secretary following the resignation of Derek Mackay.

The 29-year-old became the first woman to set out a budget at Holyrood or Westminster when she stepped in for Mr Mackay earlier this month.

In a reshuffle of Nicola Sturgeon's cabinet, Fiona Hyslop will now take on extra responsibility for the economy.

Jenny Gilruth has joined the government as Europe minister.

Ms Sturgeon said the appointments "bring new talent into government and deliver a real focus, not only on driving forward our economy, but also on addressing the challenges of Brexit, increasing our population and ending Scotland's contribution to the climate crisis".

The appointments of Ms Forbes and Ms Gilruth will be confirmed in a vote by MSPs on Tuesday.