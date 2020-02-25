Image copyright Getty Images

MSPs are set to back plans to tackle period poverty by making sanitary products available to all free of charge.

The legislation, put forward by Labour MSP Monica Lennon, is likely to pass its first vote in Holyrood later.

It comes after the Scottish government last week changed its position and pledged to support the bill.

At present tampons, sanitary pads and some resuable products are only funded in schools, colleges and universities.

Ministers had previously opposed Ms Lennon's proposals, citing worries about deliverability and the estimated £24m annual cost of implementing the legislation.

But the government's U-turn means all parties now endorse plans to ensure such products are available free on a universal basis.

Image caption The legislation has been brought forward by Labour MSP Monica Lennon

Last week ministers said they still had "significant and very real concerns" but they would back the Period Products (Free Provision) Bill at its first parliamentary stage with a view to making amendments as it progressed through parliament.

Ms Lennon said: "I'm thrilled this bill has support from right across civic Scotland, from girl guides, trade unions, anti-poverty charities and many individuals who have had their own lived experience of period poverty and know what it is like not to have access to products when they need them."

The legislation would create a legal duty on the Scottish government to ensure that sanitary products are available free of charge "for anyone who needs them".

It might have proceeded even without SNP backing, with MSPs from Labour, the Conservatives, Greens and Lib Dems all on board.

Tackling period poverty in schools

Image caption (Left to right) Caitlin, Xena and Amy are pupils at St Paul's High School in Glasgow.

At St Paul's High School in Glasgow, there is a scheme where older pupils have been trained to talk to girls in S1 about periods and period poverty.

"Period poverty means that girls can't afford to buy sanitary products," one pupil, Caitlin, told BBC Scotland.

With average periods lasting about five days, it can cost up to £8 a month for tampons and pads.

Xena said the expense meant some girls have to use items like tissues or socks to stem the flow of blood.

"This means that some girls are feart to come to school and don't want to leave the house at all," said another pupil, Amy.

Like all schools in Scotland, free period products have been available in the toilets at St Paul's High School since the 2018/19 academic year.

The move came after a survey of more than 2,000 people by Young Scot found that about one in four respondents at school, college or university in Scotland had struggled to access sanitary products.

Meanwhile about 12% of respondents to research by Plan International said they have had to "improvise sanitary wear".

"It's a right that every woman should have that they should be able to access free sanitary products," Amy said.

"It's not like it is a luxury item or anything. We need them."