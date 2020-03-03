Scottish council tax 2020/21 - What is happening in your area?
Each of Scotland's 32 local authorities have been deciding their council tax for 2020/21. Councillors are able to raise bills by up to 4.84%.
Bills from 1 April
|Councils
|Rate rise
|Band D bills
|Aberdeen
|Aberdeenshire
|4.84%
|£1,300.81
|Angus
|3%
|£1,206.54
|Argyll & Bute
|4.50%
|£1,367.73
|Borders
|4.84%
|£1,253.91
|Clackmannanshire
|3%
|£1,304.63
|Dumfries & Galloway
|4.84%
|£1,222.63
|Dundee
|East Ayrshire
|East Dunbartonshire
|3.95%
|£1,308.98
|East Lothian
|East Renfrewhire
|4.84%
|£1,289.96
|Edinburgh
|4.79%
|£1,338.58
|Falkirk
|4.84%
|£1,225.58
|Fife
|4.84%
|£1,280.80
|Glasgow
|4.64%
|£1,386.54
|Highland
|Inverclyde
|3%
|£1,331.84
|Midlothian
|4.84%
|£1,409
|Moray
|4.84%
|£1,322.87
|North Ayrshire
|North Lanarkshire
|4.84%
|£1,221.24
|Orkney
|4.84%
|£1,208.48
|Perth & Kinross
|Renfrewshire
|Shetland
|4.84%
|£1,206.33
|South Ayrshire
|South Lanarkshire
|3%
|£1,203.09
|Stirling
|4.84%
|£1,344.29
|West Dunbartonshire
|Western Isles
|4.84%
|£1,193.50
|West Lothian
|4.84%
|£1,276.42
Important points to note
- All councils have the power to raise the basic council tax bill by up to 4.84%. This affects every band from A to H.
- Band D is highlighted as the average council tax bill for householders in Scotland.
- The Band D figures above do not include water and sewerage charges. Therefore, the final household bill will be bigger.