Scottish council tax 2020/21 - What is happening in your area?

  • 3 March 2020
Each of Scotland's 32 local authorities have been deciding their council tax for 2020/21. Councillors are able to raise bills by up to 4.84%.

Bills from 1 April

CouncilsRate riseBand D bills
Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire4.84%£1,300.81
Angus3%£1,206.54
Argyll & Bute4.50%£1,367.73
Borders4.84%£1,253.91
Clackmannanshire3%£1,304.63
Dumfries & Galloway4.84%£1,222.63
Dundee
East Ayrshire
East Dunbartonshire3.95%£1,308.98
East Lothian
East Renfrewhire4.84%£1,289.96
Edinburgh4.79%£1,338.58
Falkirk4.84%£1,225.58
Fife4.84%£1,280.80
Glasgow4.64%£1,386.54
Highland
Inverclyde3%£1,331.84
Midlothian4.84%£1,409
Moray4.84%£1,322.87
North Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire4.84%£1,221.24
Orkney4.84%£1,208.48
Perth & Kinross
Renfrewshire
Shetland4.84%£1,206.33
South Ayrshire
South Lanarkshire3%£1,203.09
Stirling4.84%£1,344.29
West Dunbartonshire
Western Isles4.84%£1,193.50
West Lothian4.84%£1,276.42
Source: Scotland's local authorities

Important points to note

  • All councils have the power to raise the basic council tax bill by up to 4.84%. This affects every band from A to H.
  • Band D is highlighted as the average council tax bill for householders in Scotland.
  • The Band D figures above do not include water and sewerage charges. Therefore, the final household bill will be bigger.