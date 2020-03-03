Each of Scotland's 32 local authorities have been deciding their council tax for 2020/21. Councillors are able to raise bills by up to 4.84%.

Bills from 1 April Councils Rate rise Band D bills Aberdeen Aberdeenshire 4.84% £1,300.81 Angus 3% £1,206.54 Argyll & Bute 4.50% £1,367.73 Borders 4.84% £1,253.91 Clackmannanshire 3% £1,304.63 Dumfries & Galloway 4.84% £1,222.63 Dundee East Ayrshire East Dunbartonshire 3.95% £1,308.98 East Lothian East Renfrewhire 4.84% £1,289.96 Edinburgh 4.79% £1,338.58 Falkirk 4.84% £1,225.58 Fife 4.84% £1,280.80 Glasgow 4.64% £1,386.54 Highland Inverclyde 3% £1,331.84 Midlothian 4.84% £1,409 Moray 4.84% £1,322.87 North Ayrshire North Lanarkshire 4.84% £1,221.24 Orkney 4.84% £1,208.48 Perth & Kinross Renfrewshire Shetland 4.84% £1,206.33 South Ayrshire South Lanarkshire 3% £1,203.09 Stirling 4.84% £1,344.29 West Dunbartonshire Western Isles 4.84% £1,193.50 West Lothian 4.84% £1,276.42

Important points to note