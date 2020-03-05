Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ms Forbes stepped in to deliver the budget after the resignation of Derek Mackay as finance secretary

The Scottish government's £40bn budget for the coming year is to be formally signed off by MSPs.

The plans will see income tax rates in Scotland stay the same, although the threshold where the upper rates kick in will be frozen.

Extra funding will also go towards health, education and tackling the "climate emergency".

And the government will set up a free bus travel scheme for under-19s by January of next year.

The scheme, which will be in addition to the existing free bus trips for the over-60s, formed part of a deal struck by the minority SNP government in return for the support of the Scottish Greens.

The agreement, which also included an extra £95m going to local authorities, as well as £18m to police services and £45m to low carbon projects, means the budget is certain to be passed in the final vote on Thursday afternoon.

The government has also agreed to review plans to upgrade the Sheriffhall roundabout on the Edinburgh bypass, although ministers have rejected calls from the Greens to scrap works on the A9 and A96.

Getty Scottish Budget 2020/21 Draft Income Tax plan 19% Starter rate

20%Basic rate 21% Intermediate rate

41% Higher rate

46%Top rate Source: Scottish Government

The negotiations over the deal were led by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, who was appointed to the role after Derek Mackay quit just hours before he was due to make his budget speech on 6 February.

His resignation came after Mr Mackay admitted behaving "foolishly" by sending 270 messages to a teenage boy on social media, including one which described the schoolboy as "cute".

What is in the budget?

Under the plans, Scotland's current tax rates will not increase and the threshold at which people start paying the basic and intermediate rates will increase by the rate of inflation.

The thresholds for the higher and upper rates will be frozen, with Ms Forbes calling this the "fairest and most progressive income tax system in the UK".

Among the spending commitments in the budget are:

More than £15bn for health and care services

£117m of investment in mental health support

A real-terms increase in revenue funding for councils

£180m for closing the attainment gap in schools

£270m for rail services

A 60% boost in funding to reduce harm from alcohol and drugs

The budget had a particular focus on environmental issues, with Ms Forbes saying it would "step up the delivery of our ambition to tackle climate change".

This includes £1.8bn of capital investment in projects to reduce emissions, and funding for active travel, electric vehicles, agriculture and peatland restoration.

Opposition parties have said the spending plans fall short of what Scotland's economy and public services need.