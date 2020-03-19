Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Derek Mackay will not face criminal charges

Scotland's former finance secretary Derek Mackay will not face criminal charges over hundreds of social media messages he sent to a 16-year-old boy.

Police Scotland said it had concluded its inquiries and "there is nothing to suggest that an offence has been committed".

A spokeswoman said anyone with further information should contact police.

Mr Mackay resigned as finance secretary over the scandal, hours before he was due to deliver the Scottish budget.

It followed claims, first published in The Scottish Sun in February, that Mr Mackay sent 270 messages to the boy over a six-month period on Instagram and Facebook.

The teenager later told the paper: "I was happy to speak to the police and will tell them everything that happened.

"I didn't think what he was doing was a crime, but I knew it was wrong and should be highlighted."