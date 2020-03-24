FMQs cancelled as Holyrood chamber shuts for a week

Image copyright PA Media

The Scottish Parliament chamber is to shut down for a week as the country goes into a coronavirus "lockdown", it has been announced.

Nicola Sturgeon will make a statement about the virus on Tuesday afternoon, with MSPs also due to sign off emergency Westminster legislation to help tackle the spread of Covid-19.

But MSPs will not sit in the chamber again until next Wednesday.

The closure means that first minister's questions will not be held this week.

Holyrood committees have already been meeting with reduced numbers to ensure social distancing between politicians.

The first minister will update MSPs on Tuesday afternoon, a day after announcing "difficult and unprecedented" restrictions on daily life in a bid to tackle the pandemic.

Members will also hear a statement from Justice Secretary Michael Matheson related to the outbreak.

However Ms Sturgeon's weekly first minister's questions session on Thursday has been cancelled, as has previously scheduled business including the final debate of the Consumer Scotland Bill and questions to other ministers.

Some committee meetings are still scheduled, but have been taking place with fewer members than usual - earlier on Tuesday only five members of the finance and constitution committee attended to question minister Mike Russell on Westminster's emergency legislation.