The Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, is self-isolating after he developed coronavirus symptoms.

Mr Jack is said to be experiencing "mild" symptoms, including a cough and a temperature, but had not been tested for Covid-19.

He said in a statement: "In the past 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms associated with coronavirus.

Mr Jack added: "In line with medical guidance, I am self-isolating and working from home."

Image caption Alister Jack was sitting next to Boris Johnson in the Commons on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Mr Jack was on the front bench in the House of Commons chamber with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on one side and UK government's Health Secretary Matt Hancock on the other.

Both Mr Johnson and Mr Hancock announced on Friday that they had tested positive for Covid-19 and are self-isolating.

England's Chief Medical Officer, Prof Chris Whitty, has also shown symptoms.

Mr Jack, the Conservative MP for Dumfries and Galloway, has been at home in his constituency since Wednesday.