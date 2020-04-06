Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's first minister has said her thoughts are with Boris Johnson and his family after the prime minister was taken to intensive care.

Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday because he was still suffering coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive.

His condition is said to have worsened, and he was moved to intensive care on Monday evening.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted that she was "sending every good wish" to the PM.

A spokesman for the prime minister said he was taken to intensive care on the advice of his medical team, and had asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise "where necessary".

A No 10 statement read: "The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

"Over the course of [Monday] afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital."

It continued: "The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw said it was "desperately worrying news" and sent his "heartfelt good wishes" to Mr Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant.

Mr Carlaw added: "Our thanks to all in the NHS tending to the PM and so many others across the country tonight."

Ms Symonds has also been experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, but said on Saturday that she was feeling "stronger" and was "on the mend".

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard also tweeted: "I wish Mr Johnson a speedy recovery."