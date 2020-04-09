Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Holyrood remains in recess, but opposition politicians will still have a chance to quiz Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon is to hold a "virtual" question session with opposition politicians over a live video stream.

Sittings at Holyrood have been cut back due to the coronavirus lockdown, and the parliament is currently in recess.

However the first minister will still face questions on the government's handling of the crisis after officials set up a new "virtual working" system.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said it was "crucial" that MSPs were able to scrutinise ministers during lockdown.

Thursday's session will only feature opposition party leaders, but Mr Macintosh said this could be expanded to include backbenchers in future weeks.

The politicians will dial in to the session from home, with Ms Sturgeon answering questions from her Bute Hose residence, and it will be broadcast on television and streamed online.

The session - which will take the place of Ms Sturgeon's daily press conference - will technically not constitute a meeting of parliament, with Holyrood officially in recess until 21 April.

Mr Macintosh said "very encouraging" process had been made in testing "a range of options for virtual working" at Holyrood, which could "strike a balance between enabling the crucial scrutiny of the government's response to the Covid-19 outbreak while protecting the safety of members and staff".

He also said consideration was being given to setting up a special committee to focus specifically on the crisis and the government's response to it.