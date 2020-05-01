Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The first minister's previous target of 3,500 tests per day has been met

Nicola Sturgeon is set to outline plans to ramp up testing for coronavirus.

The first minister will insist that Scotland has already successfully increased testing capacity.

But she will say a new effort is required to get ready for the next phase in tackling the virus.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock is also due to announce whether his pledge of 100,000 tests a day has been met - although it is "probable" it has not.

Mr Hancock aimed to reach the target by the end of April but only 52,000 tests were carried out on Tuesday.

Ms Sturgeon previously pledged to match England on NHS testing capacity.

That target of 3,500 tests per day has been met.

However, the first minister is expected to be be challenged over whether private tests in Scotland take the overall total to the near 10,000, which could be seen as a proportionate share of the UK total.

Ms Sturgeon will focus on two aims.

To ensure that existing capacity is productively used

To widen the reach of testing to identify those infected - and then trace and isolate those they have contacted.

On Tuesday, the first minister announced that all patients over 70 who are admitted to hospital for any reason will now be tested for Covid-19.

She also said there had been "steady progress on increasing testing capacity" over the past month.