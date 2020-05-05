Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ian Blackford is calling for the transition period to be delayed until 2022

The SNP's Westminster leader has repeated his call for the Brexit transition period to be extended for two years due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Ian Blackford has written to opposition parties and urged them to make the pandemic "the sole focus of our collective efforts".

The UK left the EU on 31 January but a transition period is in place until the end of this year.

Last week the UK government said it had "no intention" of changing the date.

In his letter, Mr Blackford said: "It is right that all other political agendas are paused as we deal with the priority of saving lives and protecting people's incomes.

"In that context, I believe now is the right moment to unite as opposition parties in Westminster in seeking a two-year extension to the Brexit transition period.

"That strong, united opposition stance would also send a powerful message to our European friends and partners, who we know are favourable to the logic and sense of this request."

'Enshrined in law'

The Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP said coronavirus has already triggered warnings the economy could shrink by 35% and lead to two million job losses.

Mr Blackford and other opposition leaders are due to hold a video conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday during which they will be briefed on the latest developments on the crisis.

At Prime Minister's Questions last week Mr Blackford said threatening to impose Brexit in the middle of a global pandemic would damage jobs, businesses and the economy.

But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, standing in for Boris Johnson, said the transition period was "enshrined in law".

He added: "There's no intention of changing that."

Mr Raab also said the government should focus on removing "any additional uncertainty" to allow the UK and the EU member states to "bounce back as we come through the coronavirus".