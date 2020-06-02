Milton Keynes MP becomes Scotland Office minister

Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Iain Stewart worked for the Scottish Tories for 12 years before becoming an MP in England

A Milton Keynes MP has been appointed as a junior minister in the Scotland Office.

Iain Stewart is to replace Douglas Ross, the Moray MP who resigned in protest over the Dominic Cummings row.

Mr Stewart was born in Scotland and worked for the Scottish Conservatives for 12 years, before becoming MP for Milton Keynes South in 2010.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has also taken up an unpaid junior role in the department and will act as a whip.

Both will report to Scottish Secretary Alistair Jack.

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid will take on a junior role in the Scotland Office

Mr Ross resigned from the junior ministerial position in the department in May, saying he would struggle to justify the actions of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide to his constituents.

His replacement, Mr Stewart, has said he does not believe Mr Cummings breached lockdown rules "in a premeditated way" when he travelled from London to a family home in County Durham.

The new minister grew up in Hamilton, and stood for the Scottish Tories in the first Scottish Parliament election in 1999.

He won the seat of Milton Keynes South at the third attempt in 2010, and was appointed an assistant whip by Theresa May in 2018.

Mr Duguid meanwhile entered parliament in 2017, overturning a substantial SNP majority in Banff and Buchan - a seat the party had held for 30 years.