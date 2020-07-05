Officials have carried out no quarantine checks on visitors arriving in Scotland from overseas, Scotland's health secretary has admitted.

Jeane Freeman said they were unable to check whether passengers were sticking to the rules because they did not have access to passenger details.

Staff in Scotland did not have security clearance to access the UK government's system containing details of arrivals.

Quarantine measures have been in place for four weeks.

Under the rules introduced on 8 June to prevent the spread of coronavirus, anyone entering Scotland from abroad must isolate for two weeks or face a £480 fine.

Speaking to the BBC's Politics Scotland, Ms Freeman explained that Public Health Scotland officials had to get security clearance to access the UK government's Home Office system which holds data on people arriving in the UK.

She said that the problem, which was first reported in The Sunday Post, had been resolved and the security checks were now complete.

The health secretary said the quarantine checks on arrivals would begin this week.

"Our officials had to get that necessary security clearance in order to be able to access that data that then allows the follow up calls to be made," she said.

"That's now thankfully resolved and those calls begin this week", she said.

There was no exact date yet for when the calls would begin but she said it would "definitely [be] this week".

Asked whether Scotland was the only part of the UK where no checks had been made, Ms Freeman responded: "I don't know about Northern Ireland or Wales.

"I know Public Health England have been able to do that, but they are part of the Home Office system. We were not part of the Home Office system."

The Scottish Conservative leader, Jackson Carlaw, said this was the "latest testing and checking failure".

He added: "We will not be able to exit lockdown safely until the SNP gets its act together on testing.

"From care homes to NHS workers, the whole testing scheme has been a mess."