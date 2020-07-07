Kirsten Oswald is new SNP Westminster deputy leader

Image copyright SNP Image caption Kirsten Oswald will work alongside the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford

Kirsten Oswald MP has been elected unopposed as the new SNP Westminster deputy leader.

Mrs Oswald, who won the East Renfrewshire seat from the Conservatives in the 2019 general election, replaces Kirsty Blackman.

Ms Blackman stepped down last week, citing the impact of lockdown on her mental health.

Mrs Oswald, who will work alongside the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford, said she was delighted to be elected.

She added: "As we continue to tackle coronavirus, SNP MPs will press the UK government to deliver the financial powers and support that people, public services and businesses in Scotland need to manage this unprecedented emergency and secure a strong recovery.

"This crisis has exposed the deep inequality caused by decades of Westminster cuts. There can be no return to business as normal."

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: "With the threat of a Tory Brexit growing, and crucial decisions over the economic emergency, Kirsten will play a key role as we hold the Tory government to account."