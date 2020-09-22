Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Holyrood's current group of MSPs were elected in 2016

Next May Scots will go to the polls to elect MSPs to Holyrood.

As the election approaches, MSPs have been announcing whether they intend to stand for election again. So far, a total of 26 MSPs - about a fifth - have said they will not be seeking re-election.

SNP

The SNP is in government at Holyrood. They have 61 of the parliament's 129 MSPs.

Jeane Freeman

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has confirmed she will not seek re-election in 2021. The Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley MSP said she would be in her 70s by the end of the next term and had "more she wanted to do".

Since being elected in 2016, she has held two ministerial offices - currently she is the cabinet secretary for health, during which time she has overseen the Scottish government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to this she served as social security minister and was charged with setting up Scotland's first social security service.

Michael Russell

Michael Russell first served the Scottish government as the minister responsible for the environment. He now has responsibility for the Constitution, Europe and External Affairs - a brief that includes Brexit.

He has been an MSP since 1999, with the exception of one term when he lost his seat. He currently represents Argyll and Bute.

Mr Russell joined the SNP in 1974 and worked his way up to becoming the party's first full-time chief executive in 1994.

He says it is now time for someone younger to take over as he will be 67 by May's election.

Roseanna Cunningham

The government's current environment secretary, Roseanna Cunningham was elected as an MP in 1995 before becoming an MSP in 1999, representing the constituents of Perth and Kinross.

The former solicitor has held three different cabinet positions, including environment, having previously covered the fair work and community safety briefs.

She was SNP deputy leader between 2000 and 2004, and ran against Alex Salmond when he was elected party leader that year.

Next year's Holyrood election will take place two months before her 70th birthday.

Aileen Campbell

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said she will step down so she can spend more time with her family.

The Clydesdale MSP, who has two sons in primary school, said she hoped to achieve "a better work-life balance".

Ms Campbell has been an MSP since 2007 and was previously minister for children and young people and also minister for public health and sport. She was the first member of the government to take maternity leave.

Stewart Stevenson

Stewart Stevenson, who represents Banffshire and Buchan Coast for the SNP, will also leave parliament at the election.

He is 74 and has been an SNP activist since 1961. He has served in the Scottish parliament since 2001.

Alex Neil

Alex Neil, 69, has been an MSP for 21 years and is a former cabinet secretary for social justice. He has been the constituency MSP for Airdrie and Shotts since 2011.

Mr Neil said he was "tempted" to stand again but wanted to spend more time with his family.

Angus MacDonald

Angus MacDonald was elected to represent Falkirk East at Holyrood in 2011, after a career in agriculture.

The MSP, who was born in Stornoway, said he wanted to "return to his roots in the Western Isles to explore other opportunities".

Bruce Crawford

Bruce Crawford has served as an MSP since 1999. The SNP politician first represented the Mid Scotland and Fife region until 2007, and has represented Stirling as a constituency MSP since then. Mr Crawford has also served in the cabinet.

He said he looked forward to spending more time with his three young grandchildren after the election.

Gail Ross

Gail Ross, who represents the Caithness, Sutherland and Ross constituency, said the demands of travelling to Edinburgh and being away from her family and young son every week were too high.

She said MSPs facing similar challenges should be offered the chance to use technology rather than having to attend meetings and voting in person.

Gil Paterson

Clydebank and Milngavie MSP Gil Paterson is also to stand down.

He has been an MSP since the Scottish Parliament reconvened in 1999.

Sandra White

Ms White has been an SNP MSP since 1999. First elected as an MSP for the Glasgow region, she won her current seat in 2011.

She has said she has "no doubt that we will see independence for Scotland in my lifetime".

Linda Fabiani

The former minister was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 1999 as an MSP for Central Scotland.

Since 2011 she has served as MSP for East Kilbride.

She also currently acts as one of Holyrood's deputy presiding officers.

Richard Lyle

The Uddingston and Bellshill MSP joined the SNP in 1966 when he was just 16.

He was elected to Holyrood in 2011 as an SNP MSP for Central Scotland and won his current seat in 2016.

Maureen Watt

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Maureen Watt has been a member of parliament since spring 2006. But she said now it was time for another woman to take her place.

She has served as minister for schools and skills, public health and was also the first dedicated minister for mental health.

Scottish Conservatives

The largest opposition party at Holyrood is the Scottish Conservative and Unionist party. They have 31 MSPs. In the election, their leader Douglas Ross hopes to win a seat in the Scottish Parliament. He is currently serving as an MP at Westminster.

Ruth Davidson

The former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Ruth Davidson, has said she will stand down in April.

She had already handed over the party's leadership reins to Jackson Carlaw, but when he resigned and MP Douglas Ross was elected as the new leader, Ruth Davidson agreed to step in temporarily until May.

Ms Davidson will then take up a seat in the House of Lords.

Adam Tomkins

Prof Adam Tomkins was elected to Holyrood as one of Glasgow's regional MSPs in 2016, after campaigning for Better Together in the independence referendum.

Prior to being elected, he taught constitutional law at Glasgow University.

Margaret Mitchell

Margaret Mitchell has served as a Conservative regional MSP for Central Scotland since 2003. Reflecting on how her party's fortunes have changed in Scotland since then, she told a local newspaper that in 2003 she was the only Conservative representing the region, and that most of the time there were no Tory councillors on North Lanarkshire Council.

Leaving the role, she said she had two Conservative parliamentary colleagues in the region and there were eight NLC councillors.

Peter Chapman

Peter Chapman will not seek re-election as a Conservative MSP for the North East Scotland region.

Prior to being elected to Holyrood, the farmer served as vice president of the National Farmers Union, as well as being on the board of Scottish Natural Heritage. He was also an Aberdeenshire councillor.

Scottish Labour

With 23 seats at Holyrood, Scottish Labour is the third biggest party in the parliament.

Ken Macintosh

Mr Macintosh presides over debates in the Scottish Parliament chamber

Mr Macintosh has been an MSP since the opening of the parliament in 1999 - first for the Eastwood constituency and later as a regional member for the West of Scotland.

He was elected as the parliament's fifth presiding officer - a politically neutral role similar to the Speaker in the House of Commons - in 2016, but announced in September that he would not be seeking re-election as an MSP.

Mr Macintosh served in various front bench roles for Scottish Labour before becoming presiding officers, and twice stood as an unsuccessful candidate for the party leadership.

Iain Gray

Former Scottish Labour leader Iain Gray was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 1999 and served in Jack McConnell's government.

He lost his seat to Scottish Conservative leader David McLetchie in 2003, but returned to Holyrood as MSP for East Lothian in 2007 and became Scottish Labour leader the following year.

He became his party's leader in 2008, but stepped down following the party's poor performance in the 2011 elections (during the campaign he famously sought refuge in a sandwich shop after being targeted by protestors).

He retained his seat in East Lothian and was briefly acting party leader in 2015 after Jim Murphy's resignation, and is currently Labour's education spokesman at Holyrood.

Neil Findlay

Mr Findlay announced his intention not to seek re-election at the same time as he quit as Scottish Labour's Brexit spokesman in May 2019.

He quit following calls from some in the party to examine what went wrong with the European election campaign, which was organised by himself. However, he insisted that "I'm not quitting because of the European election", saying he had been considering his position for months and had made up his mind in March.

Mary Fee

Mary Fee was elected to Holyrood in the 2011 Scottish Parliament election.

She announced last year that she would be retiring, saying it was time for a new generation of Labour MSPs with "real life and work experience... to reinvigorate the party".

Elaine Smith

Elaine Smith told her constituency party back in 2018 that she would not be standing in 2021, due to ill health.

She was first elected to Coatbridge and Chryston in 1999 and served as the constituency's MSP until 2016, when she became an MSP for the Central Scotland region.

David Stewart

David Stewart, a regional MSP for the Highlands and Islands, is also retiring - he will turn 65 the day before polling day.

During his political career he has served as an MP and a councillor.

Scottish Greens

Just one Green MSP has announced their intention to stand down so far. The party holds six seats at Holyrood.

John Finnie

John Finnie began his Holyrood career as an SNP MSP in 2011.

But he resigned from the SNP in October 2012 over the party's decision to support Nato membership in an independent Scotland, because he is opposed to membership of a "first-strike" nuclear alliance.

Following his resignation, Mr Finnie stood as an independent MSP before joining the Scottish Greens in October 2014.

Having been re-elected in 2016, he currently serves as a regional MSP for the Highlands and Islands.

Scottish Lib Dems

There are five Lib Dem MSPs sitting at Holyrood now. Only one has confirmed they will not be seeking re-election.

Mike Rumbles

With the exception of one term, Mike Rumbles has served as a Lib Dem MSP since the Scottish Parliament reconvened in 1999.

He currently serves the North East Scotland region.

Independent

Only one of Holyrood's three MSPs who are not affiliated to a party has confirmed they will be standing down - Mark McDonald, who resigned from the SNP. The other independent MSP, Derek Mackay, was suspended from the SNP earlier this year.

The Presiding Officer, Ken McIntosh (who was elected as a Labour MSP), is classed as having no party affiliation because presiding officers are required to resign from their party once they are elected.

Mark McDonald

Mark McDonald will not seek re-election. The former childcare minister quit the SNP in 2018 after sending a woman an inappropriate text message which referenced a sex act.

He has continued to sit as an independent, representing Aberdeen Donside.