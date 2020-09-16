Image copyright PA Media

The UK government's law officer for Scotland, Lord Keen, has offered his resignation to the prime minister.

BBC Scotland understands the advocate general has found it difficult to reconcile plans to override the Brexit withdrawal agreement with the law.

Lord Keen's resignation has not yet been accepted by Downing Street.

BBC Scotland chief political correspondent Glenn Campbell said there appeared to be an effort to persuade the law officer to remain in the post.

It comes amid an ongoing row over the UK government's Internal Markets Bill, which Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told MPs could "break international law" by overriding the withdrawal agreement signed with the EU.

However, Lord Keen subsequently said in the House of Lords that his view was that "the bill does not of itself constitute a breach of international law or of the rule of law".

He argued at the time that Mr Lewis had "essentially answered the wrong question".

But the Northern Ireland secretary has hit back, saying that his statement was a "very straight answer" which was "absolutely in line" with legal advice.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Brandon Lewis has insisted that the Internal Markets Bill could break international law despite Lord Keen arguing it does not

BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said Lord Keen's resignation had been rumoured for days, and had ultimately happened "after Brandon Lewis contradicted him this morning".

Richard Keen had been the chairman of the Scottish Conservatives until being appointed as Advocate General in 2015 - when he was also made a life peer as Baron Keen of Elie.

The QC has represented the UK government in court in a number of high-profile cases, including over the prorogation of parliament in 2019 and the "Article 50" Brexit case in 2016-17.

What is the Internal Markets Bill?

The bill sets out rules for the operation of the UK internal market - trade between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - after the end of the Brexit transition period in January.

It proposes:

No new checks on goods moving from Northern Ireland to the rest of Great Britain

Giving UK ministers powers to modify or "disapply" rules relating to the movement of goods that will come into force from 1 January if the UK and EU are unable to reach an alternative agreement through a trade deal

Powers to override previously agreed obligations on state aid - government support for businesses

The bill explicitly states that these powers should apply even if they are incompatible with international law.

Ministers say the legislation is needed to prevent "damaging" tariffs on goods travelling from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland if negotiations with the EU on a free trade agreement fail.

But some senior Conservatives - including former Prime Minister John Major - have warned it risks undermining the UK's reputation as an upholder of international law.