Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many students are weighing up the benefits of living on campus during the pandemic

University students in Scotland have been told they can return home on a permanent basis if they are "struggling" with life on campus due to coronavirus. The default position, however, is that they should remain in their accommodation if possible. While students weigh up "should I stay or should I go?", what are the financial implications of their decision?

Can students end accommodation contracts early?

Yes. Emergency legislation passed earlier this year gave students the right to end their agreements for a coronavirus-related reason.

The Coronavirus (Scotland)(No2) Act applies both to university halls of residence and private purpose-built student accommodation.

Those who signed their agreement prior to 27 May need only give seven days notice in writing to their accommodation provider

If the agreement was signed after that date, they need to give 28 days notice.

They will be entitled to a refund of any rent that was paid in advance for the weeks beyond the notice period.

How much will students be out of pocket?

Students typically pay between £110 and £150 a week for a room in shared facility, self-catering accommodation

Universities Scotland says many students will have signed agreements prior to 27 May so will only lose a week's rent.

But those who made arrangements later in the year could lose £500 or more.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many students pay universities or private providers for purpose-built accommodation

A majority of Scottish students apply for a university place after getting the results of their Highers which they took in S5, so in a normal year they apply for accommodation well in advance.

However, this year the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic may have led greater numbers than usual to delay making arrangements.

A substantial number may also have been waiting to see if they met conditional offers or were applying for a place using the clearing system.

Will universities help students financially?

The University of Glasgow has already recognised the difficulties facing this year's intake by offering a month's free rent to students who are self-isolating.

These students will also receive a payment to their university accounts of £50.

Image copyright PA Media

It will be up to individual universities to decide if they will offer extra reimbursement to those who no longer wish to stay on campus.

The first minister has encouraged universities and other accommodation providers to be "as flexible as possible".

Ms Sturgeon has welcomed the University of Glasgow initiative - but stressed this was a matter for universities themselves and the Scottish government has not committed to funding such measures.

Will students get a place in halls of residence if they return later in the academic year?

If a student terminates their accommodation agreement there is no guarantee they'll get into the same room or hall if they return later.

The agreement will have ended - and the room itself may be reallocated.

The only way to retain a room is to carry on paying the rent, even though the student has chosen not to occupy it.

However, Universities Scotland says they can always reapply for a place in halls later in the academic year, and universities will do all they can can to support students.

What else should students consider before making their decision?

Nicola Sturgeon has urged students to "think long and hard" before deciding to return home on a more permanent basis.

If a student was self-isolating prior to returning, their family will also have to self-isolate for 14 days after they return.

The first minister said students should also consider how returning home might affect access to any in-person learning that was being offered.

She advised students to discuss their options with their university or college, and to reflect on whether it might be better to wait "a few more weeks" before making such a long-term decision.