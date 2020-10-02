Scotland politics

Margaret Ferrier: Police launch investigation into Covid trip MP

  • 2 October 2020
The Metropolitan Police says officers are investigating the actions of MP Margaret Ferrier, who travelled from Glasgow to London with Covid-19 symptoms then returned home after testing positive.

