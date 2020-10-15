Margaret Ferrier: Met Police to take no further action against Covid MP
- Published
The Metropolitan Police has said it is taking no further action against an MP who travelled by train from London to Glasgow after testing positive for coronavirus.
The force said Margaret Ferrier had not breached regulations which require people to self-isolate because she was tested before they came into effect.
It has now passed the case to Police Scotland for "consideration".
Ms Ferrier is sitting as an independent MP after being suspended by the SNP.
