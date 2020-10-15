UK government appoints QC as new Scots law chief
- Published
QC Keith Stewart has been confirmed as the new advocate general for Scotland, the UK government's Scots law officer.
He will take over from Lord Keen, who quit the post in September amid a row over Brexit legislation which ministers said could "break international law".
Mr Stewart, who became a QC in 2011, will be given a life peerage in the House of Lords so he can take the job.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he was "an experienced and highly respected legal expert".
The office of advocate general for Scotland was established in 1999, when the posts of Lord Advocate and Solicitor General for Scotland were transferred to the newly established Scottish Parliament.
It had been held since 2015 by Richard Keen, a QC and former chairman of the Scottish Conservatives who became Baron Keen of Elie to take up the post.
However he resigned last month over the government's controversial Brexit legislation, saying he had "found it increasingly difficult to reconcile" his obligations as a law officer with the policy.
The post will now pass to Mr Stewart, who studied at Oxford, Edinburgh and Strathclyde universities and has been arguing cases in Scotland's courts since 1993.
He has acted both for prosecution and defence in a number of high profile trials, including over charges of murder, terrorism and sexual offences.
He will also enter the House of Lords in order to take a place in the government.
Number 10 issued a statement on Thursday confirming that the Queen had approved the appointment and a life peerage.
Mr Stewart said he was "very pleased" to win the job, adding: "It is a great honour to be one of the UK government's law officers, and I very much look forward to playing a part in supporting the work of the UK government."
Mr Jack said: "I very much welcome the appointment of Keith Stewart QC as the new advocate general for Scotland.
"Mr Stewart is an experienced and highly-respected legal expert, and will be an excellent law officer. I look forward to working with him on the many important issues ahead."