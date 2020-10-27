Covid in Scotland: What level might your area be heading into?
A new five-level system of local Covid restrictions comes into force on 2 November. Each of Scotland's 32 local authorities will be assigned one of the tiers on Thursday. However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been giving more details about the plan. So, based on what is known so far, which restrictions might you face?
Level 4
No council is under Level 4-type restrictions - which are the toughest being set. MSPs are currently debating the new tiered system. However, guidance given to councils from the Scottish government says that the Lanarkshire area could be put into this level. This category would see schools remain open but all non-essential shops, as well as pubs and restaurants, closed. The rules would be similar to the March lockdown.
- South Lanarkshire
- North Lanarkshire
Level 3
A huge swathe of the country is already in Level 3-type restrictions. Most of the central belt, which affects about 3.3 million people, has seen pubs and restaurants closed and a ban on household visits. If MSPs back the approach which the government wants to adopt, Level 3 restrictions would see the continued closure of pubs and a ban on alcohol sales but some restaurants might be allowed to open, under certain conditions. Ms Sturgeon has indicated that most of the central belt will be placed into Level 3.
- Glasgow City
- Renfrewshire
- East Renfrewshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- West Dunbartonshire
- East Ayrshire
- North Ayrshire
- South Ayrshire
- Inverclyde
- City of Edinburgh - (Government advisers have said "there are some signs in the data of progress in the east" and while there is no immediate plan to move the capital into a lower tier, if further progress continues a move to Level 2 might be possible)
- Midlothian
- East Lothian - (Government advisers have said "there are some signs in the data of progress in the east" and while there is no immediate plan to move East Lothian into a lower tier, if further progress continues a move to Level 2 might be possible)
- West Lothian
- Clackmannanshire
- Falkirk
- Stirling
- Dundee (this council area is currently in Level 2-type restrictions. However, concerns have been raised about growing infection rates and indications are it will be put into the Level 3)
Level 2
Licensed premises away from the central belt have been able to serve alcohol outdoors until 10pm. In hospitality venues a maximum of six people from two households can meet. A ban on indoor household visits has been in operation since 25 September. The same kind of rules are expected to continue when Level 2 becomes official. However, hospitality will be allowed to open until 8pm and alcohol can be served outside until 10.30pm.
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Angus
- Argyll & Bute (There could be different restrictions within this vast council area. Ms Sturgeon said island rules could be eased)
- Borders
- Dumfries & Galloway
- Fife
- Perth & Kinross
Level 1
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has indicated that some councils currently under Level 2-type restrictions could be moved into the next tier down. However, although the Level 1 definition includes six people from two households meeting indoors this would not apply to any council that finds itself in that category on 2 November. That said, hospitality would be able to open until 10.30pm.
- Highland
- Moray
- Orkney
- Shetland
- Western Isles
Level 0
No council is currently in this tier. Scotland's councils have been told by the government that "it would not be safe to move any area straight to the lowest level".
