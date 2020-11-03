Covid-19 in Scotland: Confusion over funding for future Scottish lockdown
The Scottish government has said it still does not know whether the furlough scheme will be available to Scotland once full lockdown ends in England at the start of next month.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the scheme would "continue to be available wherever it is needed".
But his housing secretary, Robert Jenrick, has since cast doubt on this.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was still awaiting further detail from the Treasury.
She tweeted: "We need clarity on this urgently today. Woolly words don't pay people's wages."
The UK government is due to answer questions in the Commons on the furlough scheme later.
But Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has insisted there is "no doubt" that furlough would protect Scottish jobs in the event of another lockdown, adding: "The prime minister's commitment is definitive".
England is to go into a nationwide lockdown on Thursday, with the tough restrictions due to end on 2 December - the same day that the extension to furlough will also expire.
Scotland's five-tier system of lockdown restrictions only came into force at the start of this week.
But Ms Sturgeon has said she is already facing a dilemma over whether to impose stricter measures while furlough is still in place.
She told her daily briefing on Monday afternoon: "There is no doubt that the availability of a more extensive furlough scheme would make it slightly less difficult, because workers would have more of their wages paid.
"The decision we have to weigh up is should we take the opportunity of more generous financial support to step harder on the brakes now, to drive down infections.
"It cannot be right that the only time that additional financial support is made available is when the south of England needs to go into a lockdown."
Responding to a question from Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross in the Commons later on the same day, the prime minister said the furlough scheme would "of course" be available to other parts of the UK "not just now but in the future" if they needed it.
Ms Sturgeon welcomed the potential flexibility this would give her, and said the Scottish government was seeking confirmation from the Treasury about how it would work in practice.
But less than 24 hours later, Mr Johnson appeared to be contradicted by Mr Jenrick - who told Sky News that it would be for the Chancellor to decide whether furlough continued beyond 2 December.
Mr Jenrick added: "It was always UK-wide and we want it to continue to be in the future.
"So if it is necessary for it to be deployed again then that is for the Chancellor to look at.
"But everybody throughout the UK today can be assured that furlough at 80% will be available until 2 December."
'Dragged it out'
Responding to his remarks, Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said it appeared the UK government could not make up its mind.
She told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "They couldn't give us an answer on Saturday night, when Scottish businesses were worried about what it would mean for them.
"They have dragged it out for three days with so many twists and turns, appeared to give answers and then walked back on them. This is not a game - jobs depend on this.
"We are needing simple reassurance that Scottish businesses will be treated with the same degree of respect and valued by the Chancellor if and when we are faced with a similar national lockdown."
The UK-wide furlough scheme - which covers up to 80% of workers wages' and has supported hundreds of thousands of jobs north of the border - was extended to 2 December when Mr Johnson announced the four-week lockdown in England.
However, the UK's devolved administrations complained that extension only covered the period when England was under enhanced restrictions.
Wales has been in a "firebreak" lockdown since 23 October, and First Minister Mark Drakeford said requests to boost wage subsidies there had been repeatedly turned down.